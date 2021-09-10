All the you-don’t-want-to-miss events happening in Michigan this September

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As you enjoy the last few weeks of summer and the beginning of fall, you might already be thinking about the fun things you can do with friends and family during one of the best times of the year in Michigan.

Here are several things going on this month in Michigan that you won’t want to miss.

Night Sail: Sept. 10

Take in the beauty of the Northern Michigan night sky on the Inland Seas Education Association’s Night Sail in Suttons Bay. Learn about galaxies, stars, constellations and history from a local astronomer aboard a schooner.

Brighton Smoking Jazz Barbecue & Blues Festival: Sept. 10, 11

Barbecue lover? Take a trip to downtown Brighton for their 15th annual barbecue festival. Enjoy live jazz and blues music while trying a variety of dishes like ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pork tenderloin, sweet treats, specialty mac n’ cheese and much more.

2021 Arts & Apples Festival: Sept. 10, 11, 12

Explore the 30-acre Rochester Municipal Park, more than 200 art exhibitors, food trucks and tents, live entertainment, and art activity stations. At the Arts and Apples Festival, you are bound to find something of interest!

U.P. Fall Beer Festival: Sept. 11

Visit Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette for the U.P. Fall Beer Festival. Sample beer, socialize with friends and enjoy music at this outdoor festival.

Sportsmen Youth Day: Sept. 11

Travel to the Muskegon County Fairground for Muskegon Area Sportsmen for Youth’s annual event. Children age 18 and under are provided the opportunity to try sports like archery, shooting sports, fishing and other activities! The event is free and open to the public.

ArtPrize: Sept. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Take a trip to Grand Rapids for the famous ArtPrize, an international art competition. Travel through the city to admire beautiful art placed within public parks, museums, galleries, storefronts, bars and bridges.

Lakeshore Harvest Ride: Sept. 18

Partake in the Lakeshore Harvest Ride through the beautiful rolling countryside of Southwest Michigan. Glide on bike routes ranging from 15 to 67 miles, and engage your senses along the way at wineries, cider mills, family farms, orchards and art studios.

MSU Gran Fondo: Sept. 18

Participate in MSU’s fun, non-competitive cycling event, the Gran Fondo, while supporting skin cancer awareness, prevention and research. Ride along scenic routes ranging from 8 to 80 miles from Grand Rapids to Lake Michigan. Savor gourmet food stops along the way and celebrate at the end with live music, craft brews and food trucks.

Movies on the Lawn: Sept. 29, 30

Enjoy Halloween classics on the lawn of Circle Theater in Grand Rapids. Pack a blanket, chair or picnic and enjoy a fall night out. Outside food is welcome in addition to the cash bar and concession stand on site.

