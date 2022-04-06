Quiz: How much do you know about autism?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

April marks Autism Awareness Month, which is a great opportunity to learn more about autism and the people affected by it.

In 2021, the CDC reported that about 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to 2018 data.

This month is an important time to celebrate and promote acceptance.

Autism is a complex developmental condition affecting someone’s ability to interact, communicate and progress -- and it has not one, but many subtypes.

How much do you know about autism? Take this quiz below, provided by Blossom Children’s Center, to test your knowledge, and maybe even learn a thing or two.

By taking the quiz, you’re automatically entering a contest, with one winner being selected on April 29.