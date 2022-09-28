Award-winning classical guitarist takes center stage at Concordia University Ann Arbor

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

On Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. in the Chapel of the Holy Trinity at Concordia University Ann Arbor, Kreft Arts will host a concert with guitarist Pierre Bensusan supporting “Azwan” about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis.

A captivating musical experience

This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community.

No reservations are required for seats in the chapel. Come enjoy a musical journey guided by a true master of his craft. You won’t want to miss it.

An award-winning musician

French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD,” has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe.

Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album “Encore”, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine reader’s Poll, winner of the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Bensusan is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.

About “Azwan”

After taking a three-year break from touring in the United States, Bensusan found that while playing regularly may benefit the improvisational nature of the music.

“it could also lead to a repetitive sequence of actions, thus creating a dull routine and habits that eventually attenuate the thrill,” Bensusan said. During this time off, he began two new projects: A book (“Pierre Bensusan Guitar Collection”) and an album (“Azwan”).

“The name of the new album came from my wife, Doatea,” Bensusan said. “The concept of ‘Azwan’ came from observing bees, those solar insects working in the darkness together as one, and by observing flocks of birds flying and dancing together as one. It has been an inspiring symbolic representation of the continuum of music.

“When seeing ‘Azwan’ written, it can evoke a place, a city or a mood, but when hearing it said out loud, it sounds like ‘as one.’ I’ve been contemplating all the music from ‘Azwan’ for years before actually recording it, taking time to allow all the notes to come together as one.”

