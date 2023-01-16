Ann Arbor SPARK announces 2023 schedule of CEO Podcast

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK has announced the relaunch of the Conversations on Economic Opportunity (CEO) podcast.

The podcast series is hosted by Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO, and features conversations with key leaders of business, government and academic institutions.

“The CEO Podcast is an opportunity to share insights and expertise with a global audience,” says Paul Krutko. “We believe that by sharing what we’ve learned, we can help others learn and grow as well. We’re excited to bring on thought leaders from a variety of fields to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the modern business landscape.”

The 2023 schedule kicks off with Drew Vielbig, development manager at Ranger Power, a solar energy development company committed to working closely with landowners to bring new investment and clean energy to their communities.

February’s episode will feature Sue Shink, Washtenaw County Commissioner and newly elected state senator. Skip Simms, managing member of the Michigan Angel Fund and recently retired vice president of Ann Arbor SPARK, will join the podcast this spring.

Topics covered in past episodes include the evolution of office spaces post-pandemic, the significance of shared-use testing facilities, the value of partnerships in pursuing progress, and educating the public on autonomous vehicle safety.

Past guests include Jeff Hauptman, founder and CEO of Oxford Companies; Kelly Sexton, University of Michigan associate vice president for research and innovation partnerships; Reuben Sarkar, president and CEO for the American Center for Mobility; Catalina Kaiyoorawongs, co-founder of LoanSense; Bastien Beauchamp, inventor & CEO of !important Safety Technologies; Tara Lanigan, head of policy and advocacy at May Mobility; David Wilhoit, CEO of Wacker’s North American Operations; and John McLaughlin, KLA’s Global ESG Leader and Ann Arbor Site Lead.

Conversations on Economic Opportunity are a way to spotlight those who are helping this region thrive. The episodes are published on the third Monday of each month.

Episodes are available via Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and at https://annarborusa.org/resources/spark-ceo-podcasts/.