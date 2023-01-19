Businessman and race car enthusiast is back on track after tonsil cancer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It started out as a bump on Jonathan Holtzman’s neck.

“It was kind of unusual,” says Jonathan, a businessman and race car enthusiast. “But in my 43 years of going to work, I’ve only been sick one day. I kept on putting it off until I got so sick I had to stay home.”

Ultimately, he saw head and neck specialist Tamer Ghanem, M.D, Ph.D, and learned he had tonsil cancer. Dr. Ghanem gave him two options, either noninvasive radiation therapy or surgery. As he had in other areas of his life, Jonathan adopted a get-down-to-business mindset when approaching his tonsil cancer diagnosis. Jonathan chose surgery, eager to get back to his normal life.

He was also motivated by his relationship with Dr. Ghanem. “From that initial meeting with Dr. Ghanem, I just felt that I could trust him,” Jonathan says. “I was really looking for, OK, let’s go through the steps. Let’s go through dates. When’s it over, and when can I then begin my life again?”

Dr. Ghanem notes that everyone has something they feel passionate about, that they can’t imagine living their life without doing. His goal is to help patients return to these passions. For Jonathan, this means working with endangered wildlife, race cars, his business and many other pursuits.

Patients with head and neck cancer typically receive long-term care for a minimum of five years, and some patients have maintained their relationship with Dr. Ghanem for as long as 12 years. “It is very rewarding to have a good physician-patient relationship,” Dr. Ghanem says.

In an unusual way, cancer can inspire hope in some people.

“I would say you become more emotional,” Jonathan says. “I’d say that you think about each day very differently than you used to. I used to be very much like, everything was the future. Always planning on tomorrow. And I think that changed. The doctors kind of have to give you what I call the extreme. I don’t want to discourage that. This is bad, and this is how bad it could be. But where’s the other side of it? How good could it be?”

He notes, “for people who have had cancer before, there seems to be a reoccurring line, ‘one day at a time.’”

For Jonathan, this started with his dogs.

“I’m a dog lover, so I would wake up in the morning and take the dogs for a walk,” he says. “Come home at night, take the dogs for a walk. So that turns around, makes you feel much healthier. It’s trust that one day at a time, things get better, and they do.”

Based on his own experiences, Jonathan would encourage everybody who’s going through cancer treatment to work on getting back out there.

“For Jonathan, he was extremely positive about it,” Dr. Ghanem says. “And that positivity, and that feeling like he’s going to beat this cancer and move on with his life, I think that carried him through his treatment. It definitely made a huge difference.”