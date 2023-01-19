Metro Detroit indie band to play at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Feb. 16

ANN ARBOR – The Timbre of Cedar will perform in the Black Box Theater on Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. No reservations are required for seats in the Black Box.
About the band
Though its name evokes images of a land with towering trees, winding rivers, and vast lakes, The Timbre of Cedar is rooted in the urban forest of Metro Detroit.
Cutting through the peripheral noise of sonic and existential monotony, the five-piece musical collective crafts a refreshing brand of anthemic indie-rock, inspired and instilled with a transparency of the soul and a yearning for grace.
Visit The Timbre of Cedar’s website here.
Listen
Spotify // YouTube // Soundcloud // Bandcamp // iTunes / Apple Music
Want in?
Learn more about upcoming events by visiting the Kreft Arts website.