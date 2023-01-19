Metro Detroit indie band to play at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Feb. 16

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – The Timbre of Cedar will perform in the Black Box Theater on Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. No reservations are required for seats in the Black Box.

About the band

Though its name evokes images of a land with towering trees, winding rivers, and vast lakes, The Timbre of Cedar is rooted in the urban forest of Metro Detroit.

Cutting through the peripheral noise of sonic and existential monotony, the five-piece musical collective crafts a refreshing brand of anthemic indie-rock, inspired and instilled with a transparency of the soul and a yearning for grace.

Visit The Timbre of Cedar’s website here.

Listen

Spotify // YouTube // Soundcloud // Bandcamp // iTunes / Apple Music

