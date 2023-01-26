Rosé flight, special Valentine’s tasting menu coming to Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – “A sweet romantic gesture.”

That is the tagline for the Valentine’s Day Experience at Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M, at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy.

During a holiday where so many couples are feeling pressure to deliver the romance, it’s hard to choose from the many options Ann Arbor has to offer.

What really sets the Venue experience apart from the rest is they’ve done the hard work of planning a romantic evening for you. Venue’s Valentine’s Day Experience features options to create a customized romantic date night.

Venue is hosting a special Valentine's Day experience for guests. (Venue by 4M)

Select from a flight of sparkling rosé with a special romantic surprise, a 3-course tasting menu, or choose both for the full experience. Chef Thad Gilles’ tasting menu highlights some of the best (and most date-night worthy) dishes Venue has to offer.

A few tempting choices include goat cheese ravioli, short rib Milanese, Moroccan vegan kefta, and garlic shrimp tapas. See a few mouthwatering pictures below.

Goat cheese ravioli. (Venue by 4M)

Garlic shrimp tapas. (Venue by 4M)

So, what makes that flight of sparkling rosé so special? Don’t worry. There are no rings at the bottom of the glass.

“We want to keep the romantic surprise a ‘surprise’ for our guests, but rest assured it is sweet, simple, and something you can share with each other time and time again,” said Marge Poscher, CEO of 4M.

Though it has only been open for six months, Venue is establishing itself as the “experience” destination in Ann Arbor, capable of showcasing their delicious food while delivering a good time. This Valentine’s Day is proving to be no exception.

Make your reservation for the Valentine’s Day Experience at www.venuevalentinesday.com