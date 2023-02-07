Signs you should visit a heart and vascular consultant

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The start of February also means it’s the start of American Heart Month, so now might be as good of a time as any to make sure your heart is functioning like it should.

But how do you know if there are any issues?

Dr. Delair Gardi of Heart and Vascular Consultants, a five-member team which has three locations throughout the Metro Detroit area and has been in existence since 2007, said the following signs could indicate whether people are having heart issues, and thus should see a consultant:

Shortness of breath. People who all of a sudden have trouble breathing start experiencing more fatigue could have a heart issue.

Pain in the chest or lower extremities. Gardi said this can include pain in the jaw, arms or legs, which can result in heart problems. “For Peripheral Vascular Disease, if you walk and your legs wrap you, you have cramps or tightness and you have to stop for a few minutes for the pain to go before you can continue, this is Peripheral Vascular Disease where the arteries of your legs need to be checked.”

Irregular thumping in the chest. This could cause people to feel dizzy or with the feeling they are going to pass out. It could be a sign of arrhythmia, a problem with the rate or rhythm of a heartbeat.

Flu-like symptoms. If battling the flu and fatigue associated with it, Gardi said it could be a problem with the heart.

“These are things to look out for,” Gardi said.

Visit this website for more information on heart health, and to schedule a consultation if you are experiencing any issues or have concerns about your heart.

Gardi said treatment options are also available for those who have suffered strokes.

“If you have a stroke or mini-stroke where people change how they talk, lose their ability to talk, lose function or have vision change, we can also treat for you,” he said.