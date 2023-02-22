Detroit Mercy aims to support the next generation of healthcare education

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Nurses and health professionals are becoming alarmingly scarce in the midst of COVID-19 burdens.

Simultaneously, the need for health specialists to not only meet these challenges but to anticipate future needs in more technologically driven, virtual environments is increasing at unprecedented rates.

As these industry pressures continue, the demand for work-ready employees is crucial, now more than ever. The College of Health Professions (CHP) and McAuley School of Nursing (MSON)’s mission at the University of Detroit Mercy is to bridge the gap between student learning and health system challenges while staying committed to compassionate care.

The vision is to graduate the next generation of healthcare professionals who will lead the charge to transform individual and community health systems. The Simulation, Technology and Research Center (STAR) will connect faculty and community, provide for enhanced student programming and allow for increased use of innovative technology in a flexible environment.

This Center will link the McNichols, Novi and Aquinas-Grand Rapids campuses to improve student, patient, community, and health systems outcomes throughout Michigan.

The STAR Center

The STAR Center at the Detroit campus will include four additional simulation rooms; two high-fidelity and multi-function rooms, a telehealth room and a high-tech flexible trauma/operating room, increasing simulation and collaboration space from 1,200 to 5,000 square feet.

Additional renovations include a staffing wing, five additional conference rooms and two collaborative spaces.

It will be the nucleus that links the urban, suburban, and rural patient environments at the McNichols campus, and the Detroit Mercy campuses at Novi and Aquinas-Grand Rapids. A connected simulation curriculum like this will scale learning to fit class sizes and meet virtual learning and teaching needs.

This center will move health professions education from traditional learning silos to collaborative models that address healthcare needs and crisis management in a safe, controlled setting. This shift has unlimited potential in developing and expanding students.

University of Detroit Mercy’s online Graduate Nursing Program was ranked No. 37 nationally in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Programs for 2023, marking the fourth-straight year the University was included in the rankings.