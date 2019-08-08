2 Detroit Tigers minor leaguers suspended for violating drug program

iStock/DegasMM

DETROIT - Two players in the Detroit Tigers system and two other minor leaguers have been suspended after testing positive for banned substances.

The commissioner’s office made the announcement Wednesday.

Washington Nationals pitcher Steven Fuentes, with Double-A Harrisburg, was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Heptaminol, a stimulant.

Detroit shortstop Pavin Parks, with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Tigers, was suspended 52 games for a positive test for Trenbolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Tigers first baseman Reynaldo Rivera, with Class A West Michigan, was penalized 80 games after a positive test for Trenbolone.

Cincinnati outfielder Nate Scantlin, with rookie-level Billings of the Pioneer League, was banned 100 games after his third positive test for a drug of abuse.

There have been 33 players have been suspended this year under the minor league program and seven under the big league program, including Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham this week for 80 games after testing positive for a banned performance enhancer.

