2018 Belmont Stakes: Post time, TV schedule, post positions

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2018 Belmont Stakes is Saturday, June 9.

The race will be broadcast live on NBC.

Post time: 6:37 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app

NBC's coverage begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

This is the 150th anniversary of the race on Long Island, N.Y. Justify has the chance to join the exclusive stable of Triple Crown winners after winning at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes earlier this year.

Here are the full post positions:

1. Justify

2. Free Drop Billy

3. Bravazo

4. Hofburg

5. Restoring Hope

6. Gronkowski

7. Tenfold

8. Vino Rosso

9. Noble Indy

10. Blended Citizen

Follow live race updates here:

