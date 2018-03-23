2018 NFL mock draft 2.0 -- Quarterback edition

Elsa/Getty Images

DETROIT - Now that we have made it though the first wave of free agency, it’s a little easier to predict what positions teams will be targeting in the first round.

Another thing the first wave of free agency has uncovered is that most of the teams we thought would be going after Quarterbacks in the first round, will be going after Quarterbacks in the first round.

Yeah the Browns, Bills, Jets and Cardinals all signed or traded for vet signal callers, but it’s really just a bunch of one-year deals. In the NFL, a one-year deal means absolutely nothing when it comes to the draft. So yeah, Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tyrod Taylor have a shot at being week one starters for their new teams, but they are essentially trying out for other teams, because all three will more than likely be on the bench half way through the season helping a rookie get adjusted to the NFL.

In this Mock, I will not project trades. Instead, I will rank the likelihood of that team either trading down or trading up.

1.Cleveland Browns, Sam Darnold, QB, USC

I still think Saquon Barkley is the best player in this years draft, but with QB’s probably being drafted at 2 and 3, the Browns would then be forced to take the 3rd best QB in the draft at number 4. By taking Darnold here, the Browns get the best QB in the draft, and still leave themselves in a great spot at 4 with the possiblilty of getting Barkley, or moving down in the draft to stockpile even more picks to help build their roster.

Likelihood of Trade – Very unlikely

2. New York Giants, Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Again, Barkley is very intriguing here, and if the Giants do actually make a pick at number 2, it could very well be him. However, Eli Manning’s production has been on the downswing, and the thought of being able to lock down another franchise QB for the next 10 years has to peak the Giants front office interest. Allen can make every throw and is more athletic than Darnold and Rosen. Allen is also the one Quarterback that would benefit most from sitting on the bench for a year or 2 learning behind a future Hall of Famer.

Likelihood of Trade – Very Likely

3. New York Jets, Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

The Jets are 100% going to draft a Quarterback. You don’t give away 3 second round picks to draft anything but a QB. Moving up to number 3 tells me that they don’t want Darnold because there is no chance he will still be on the board here. So going off of that, maybe its not just Darnold that they don’t like, it’s the idea of a pocket passer that they don’t want. That brings me to Baker Mayfield, out of the top 4 guys; Mayfield is the best at making plays outside of the pocket. I see a lot of Russell Wilson in him, and could easily make a case for him being the most accurate passer in the draft.

Likelihood of Trade – None

4. Cleveland Browns, Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

The Buffalo Bills are going to make a trade on draft night to move up and get a QB. Its probably going to be with the Giants to get ahead of the Jets, but if the Giants ask for too much, the Bills will select their future Quarterback (Josh Rosen) here at 4. If for some reason the Browns don’t take the lot of 1st and 2nd round picks from the Bills, they will take Barkley, and smile knowing that they took the best QB and RB in the draft.

Likelihood of Trade – High

5. Denver Broncos, Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

The Broncos were a team that I had targeting a QB in my last mock, however I think they are content with Case Keenum, and will give him at least a year as the unquestioned starting Quarterback. If the first 4 picks play out the way I have it, then Denver will trade back to a team that wants to take Rosen. I cant see Rosen falling lower than this pick. Nelson however, is not a bad consolation prize if they do stay here and pick. He’s the best interior lineman prospect in a long time, maybe ever.

Likelihood of Trade – High

6. Indianapolis Colts, Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

This is why the Colts trade with the Jets was such a home run for Indy. Chubb is who they would have drafter at 3. They still get their guy, and also tack on a pair of 2nd rounders in this years draft, and another one next year.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Fitzpatrick is the best secondary prospect in this years fairly deep class. He can play all the positions back there, and its that kind of versatility that makes him a sure fire top 10 pick.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

8. Chicago Bears, Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Fitzpatrick may be the best all-around defensive back, but Ward has the best pure cover skills. Bears would have been all over a Wide Receiver here if there was one even close to being worth a top 10 pick.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

9. San Francisco 49ers, Derwin James, S, Florida State

This is a dream pick for GM John Lynch. James is a freak athlete that can play in the box, or as a center fielder.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

10. Oakland Raiders, Vita Vea, DT, Washington

The Raiders know they have a glaring need on the Defensive Line, its why they tried bring in Ndamukong Suh for a visit. Suh cancelled before he even walked in the building, so the Raiders are back to square one. Vea is a freak, with elite level strength, that will open up a lot for edge rushers Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.

Likelihood of Trade – Medium

11. Miami Dolphins, Tremaine Edmonds, OLB, Virginia Tech

This is a gift for Miami, Edmonds is a top 3 athlete in this years draft, and will provide an edge rush on week one.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

12. Buffalo Bills, Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

The Bills will end up with a QB on draft night, and it very well could be Josh Rosen, it just wont be at 12. Rosen is the most polarizing player in this year’s class. Some love him, some, like me don’t.

Likelihood of Trade – 100%

13. Washington Redskins, Roquon Smith, MLB, Georgia

A better version of Jarrod Davis is pretty much every way imaginable. Not to say Davis is bad, just that Smith is better, and is the embodiment of a 3-down backer in todays NFL.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

14. Green Bay Packers, Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

It’s been a while since the Packers have had a defense that was at least serviceable. They know the offense goes as far as Aaron Rodgers takes it, so even with some question marks offensively, they have to add talent to the defense.

Likelihood of Trade – Would be a good idea

15. Arizona Cardinals, Da’Ron Payne, DL, Alabama

The Cards are going to try very hard to move into the top 5 to land a franchise QB. The biggest problem facing Arizona is that there is no way they can put together a deal better than the Buffalo Bills, this pretty much guarantees that the Cardinals wont get a top flight QB. Lamar Jackson is in play here, but I just don’t see him as being worth a look this high.

Likelihood of Trade – Very High

16. Baltimore Ravens, Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA

The Ravens could go in a lot of different directions with this pick. The roster isn’t nearly as loaded as it once was, so I thinking trading down would be in their best interest. The problem is, at 16, there isn’t a lot of talent on the board that would entice a team to move up. Davenport is a freak athlete, that in my previous mock I had falling to the Lions. The closer we get to the draft, the closer Davenport gets to the top 10.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

17. L.A. Chargers, Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

When he has time, Phillip Rivers is still as good as any QB in the league at making big plays happen. McGlinchey may be a bit of a reach here at 17, but the Chargers have a pretty well rounded roster that faced injuries on the Offensive Line last season, its never a bad idea to have a solid 6th man in that O-line unit.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

18. Seattle Seahawks, Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Tall, long, physical, why wait any longer to replace Richard Sherman?

Likelihood of Trade – Low

19. Dallas Cowboys, Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

If we’re replacing players in Seattle, why not do it in Dallas too? Dez Bryant is still technically a Cowboy, but at this point, its no longer a matter of if he leaves, its when. Sutton may not be on the top of everyone’s WR board, but he tops mine because of his size (6’4), and his ceiling. If this draft produces a pro-bowl WR, its going to be Sutton.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

20. Detroit Lions, Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

In the first mock I talked about how Davenport was best case scenario for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, lets call Landry a decent plan B. Obviously I think the Lions need to target pass rushing in this years draft, Landry may not be a well rounded player right now, but I don’t have many doubts of his ability to rush the passer. With Landry, its all about explosion. He’s first off the ball on every snap. He doesn’t have the full repertoire of moves yet, but there is a little Dwight Freeney in him. At 6’3, he is a bit shorter than most edge rushers, but that never stopped Freeney from getting to the Quarterback. 25 career sacks at B.C, coupled with 48 tackles for loss proves he made a living playing in the backfield in college. The Lions desperately need someone to step up and do that on Sundays.

Likelihood of Trade – Medium.

The Patriots are all about moving down in the draft and picking up future picks. Lamar Jackson is still going to be on the board here, if a team calls up offering next years 1st round pick, Quinn might go for it.

21. Cincinnati Bengals, Rasheen Evans, MLB, Alabama

Vontez Burfict is facing another suspension to start the 2018 season and is becoming someone the Bengals can count on less and less. Evans doesn’t do one thing great, but he is solid in every facet of the game.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

22. Buffalo Bills, Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Whichever Quarterback the Bills end up with in this years draft, he’s going to need someone to throw to other than Shady McCoy. Ridley is a perfect fit for a rookie QB, great hands, and willing to run the underneath routes to move the chains, something the Bills hoped Zay Jones would provide, but rarely did a season ago. But remember, the Bills are going to move up in this years draft, and will need to move on from this pick to do so.

Likelihood of Trade – Very High

23. L.A. Rams, Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Suh still hasn’t signed with a team, so that means he is still in play for the Rams, and if they get him, don’t expect Hurst to go here. According to his instagram account, Hurst has been cleared to participate at Michigan’s pro day, and if he puts up the numbers he’s expected to this would be a solid get for the Rams. Playing alongside the best defensive player in the league, Aaron Donald would make the transition from Saturday to Sunday very easy for Hurst.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

24. Carolina Panthers, D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Cam Newton needs some weapons on the outside. Funchess and McCaffery are nice, but neither really stretches the field. Moore has speed for days to open up opposing defenses.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

25. Tennessee Titans, Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

The Titans surprised a lot of people by not only making it to the playoffs last year, but winning their wildcard game against the Chiefs. In the divisional round however, Tom Brady was able to pick apart the defense, especially across the middle. Leighton is one of the better cover backers in the draft.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

26. Atlanta Falcons, Connor Williams, OT/OG, Texas

The Falcons will be able to mold Williams into either a guard or tackle at the next level. Versatility like that masks some of Williams weaknesses.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

27. New Orleans Saints, Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

The Saints tried bring Jimmy Graham back, but he chose the Packers instead. Gesicki had an outrageous combine and will instantly become a favorite target of Drew Brees.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

28. Pittsburgh Steelers, Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Another combine standout, Alexander flies around the field and is always looking to make a big play.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

29. Jacksonville Jaguars, Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Why not get Jackson in the first round? The Jags are bringing Blake Bortles back as the starter, but he has nowhere near cemented himself as the future of the Jaguars. Jackson has tons of upside, and if his college production is any indicator, he could be a huge star in the NFL.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

30. Minnesota Vikings, Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

There is a lot of guaranteed money in on Kirk Cousins, the Vikings would be silly to not protect him.

Likelihood of Trade – Low

31. New England Patriots, Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

No one loves multiple tight end sets more than New England. Who knows what the future holds for Rob Gronkowski, but one thing I do know is the Patriots rarely side with a player when money and contracts come up. No team moves on from players quicker than the New England Patriots.

Likelihood of Trade – It’s the Patriots, so it's pretty high

32. Philadelphia Eagles, D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

The Super Bowl champs have a complete roster. Not a lot of holes means the Eagles can go after a high upside player. Chark tore up the combine and would pair nicely with Alshon Jeffery on the outside.

Likelihood of Trade – Medium

