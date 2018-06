Rasmus Dahlin of Sweden is expected to be selected 1st overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is going to be selected first overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

There are experts calling him a bigger, stronger and faster Erik Karlsson. This highlight "hype" reel displays his offensive abilities.

It's worth watching before he is drafted:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.