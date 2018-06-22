2018 NHL Entry Draft: Follow live updates here

The 2018 NHL Entry Draft begins Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

TIME: The 1st round will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Rounds 2-7 will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres have the first pick overall and are expected to select top-rated Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The Carolina Hurricanes have the 2nd pick, the Montreal Canadiens have the 3rd pick, the Ottawa Senators have the 4th pick, the Arizona Coyotes have the 5th pick and the Detroit Red Wings have the 6th pick.

