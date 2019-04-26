2019 Detroit Lions NFL Draft: Live updates on second day of draft

The NFL Draft started Thursday night and the Detroit Lions had the No. 8 overall pick. Now, we move into the second day and the Lions have two more picks.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, who seemed destined for Jacksonville before Josh Allen fell to the Jaguars, went at the eighth pick one spot later to Detroit.

Hockenson is an all-around tight end with blocking skills, speed and savvy. He finds open areas in defenses and doesn’t drop the ball.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hockenson won the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, in 2018. He caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns last season, helping the Hawkeyes finish 9-4 and ranked 25th in the final poll of the year.

Here are where Detroit’s nine draft picks fall:

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 11 (43 overall)

Round 3, Pick 25 (88 overall)

Round 4, Pick 9 (111 overall)

Round 5, Pick 8 (146 overall)

Round 6, Pick 11 (184 overall)

Round 6, Pick 32 (204 overall)

Round 7, Pick 10 (224 overall)

Round 7, Pick 15 (229 overall)

