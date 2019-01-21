2019 NHL All-Star Game: Schedule, time, TV and the rosters

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs after a play during the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game on January 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game is this weekend in San Jose.

Here's the schedule and TV channel lineup:

9 p.m. Friday: NHL All-Star Skills -- NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

8 p.m. Saturday: NHL All-Star Game -- NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

The 2019 game will be the fourth straight such that will use a four-team, 3-on-3, single elimination format, with one team representing each of the league's four divisions.

Here are the rosters for each team:

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearance)

F Jack Eichel, BUF (2nd)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (3rd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (3rd)

F Jeff Skinner, BUF (2nd)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (1st)

F Steven Stamkos, TBL (6th)

F John Tavares, TOR (6th)

D Thomas Chabot, OTT (1st)

D Keith Yandle, FLA (3rd)

G Jimmy Howard, DET (2nd)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (2nd)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearance)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (1st)

F Cam Atkinson, CBJ (2nd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (1st)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (4th)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (6th)

F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (1st)

D John Carlson, WSH (1st)

D Seth Jones, CBJ (2nd)

D Kris Letang, PIT (5th)

G Braden Holtby, WSH (4th)

G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (5th)

Central Division (All-Star appearance)

F Patrick Kane, CHI (8th)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)

F Ryan O'Reilly, STL (2nd)

F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st)

F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st)

F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd)

F Gabriel Landeskog, COL (1st)

D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st)

D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd)

G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd)

G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearance)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (5th)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (1st)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (3rd)

F Joe Pavelski, SJS (3rd)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (1st)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (1st)

D Brent Burns, SJS (6th)

D Drew Doughty, LAK (5th)

D Erik Karlsson, SJS (6th)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (4th)

G John Gibson, ANA (2nd)

