2019 NHL All-Star Game: Schedule, time, TV and the rosters

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game is this weekend in San Jose.
Here's the schedule and TV channel lineup:
- 9 p.m. Friday: NHL All-Star Skills -- NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- 8 p.m. Saturday: NHL All-Star Game -- NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS
The 2019 game will be the fourth straight such that will use a four-team, 3-on-3, single elimination format, with one team representing each of the league's four divisions.
Here are the rosters for each team:
Atlantic Division (All-Star appearance)
- F Jack Eichel, BUF (2nd)
- F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (3rd)
- F Auston Matthews, TOR (3rd)
- F Jeff Skinner, BUF (2nd)
- F David Pastrnak, BOS (1st)
- F Steven Stamkos, TBL (6th)
- F John Tavares, TOR (6th)
- D Thomas Chabot, OTT (1st)
- D Keith Yandle, FLA (3rd)
- G Jimmy Howard, DET (2nd)
- G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (2nd)
Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearance)
- F Sebastian Aho, CAR (1st)
- F Cam Atkinson, CBJ (2nd)
- F Mathew Barzal, NYI (1st)
- F Sidney Crosby, PIT (4th)
- F Claude Giroux, PHI (6th)
- F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (1st)
- D John Carlson, WSH (1st)
- D Seth Jones, CBJ (2nd)
- D Kris Letang, PIT (5th)
- G Braden Holtby, WSH (4th)
- G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (5th)
Central Division (All-Star appearance)
- F Patrick Kane, CHI (8th)
- F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)
- F Ryan O'Reilly, STL (2nd)
- F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st)
- F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st)
- F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd)
- F Gabriel Landeskog, COL (1st)
- D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st)
- D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd)
- G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd)
- G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd)
Pacific Division (All-Star appearance)
- F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (5th)
- F Clayton Keller, ARI (1st)
- F Connor McDavid, EDM (3rd)
- F Joe Pavelski, SJS (3rd)
- F Elias Pettersson, VAN (1st)
- F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (1st)
- D Brent Burns, SJS (6th)
- D Drew Doughty, LAK (5th)
- D Erik Karlsson, SJS (6th)
- G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (4th)
- G John Gibson, ANA (2nd)
