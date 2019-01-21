Sports

2019 NHL All-Star Game: Schedule, time, TV and the rosters

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs after a play during the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game on January 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game is this weekend in San Jose. 

Here's the schedule and TV channel lineup: 

  • 9 p.m. Friday: NHL All-Star Skills -- NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • 8 p.m. Saturday: NHL All-Star Game -- NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

The 2019 game will be the fourth straight such that will use a four-team, 3-on-3, single elimination format, with one team representing each of the league's four divisions.

Here are the rosters for each team: 

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearance)

  • F Jack Eichel, BUF (2nd)
  • F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (3rd)
  • F Auston Matthews, TOR (3rd)
  • F Jeff Skinner, BUF (2nd)
  • F David Pastrnak, BOS (1st)
  • F Steven Stamkos, TBL (6th)
  • F John Tavares, TOR (6th)
  • D Thomas Chabot, OTT (1st)
  • D Keith Yandle, FLA (3rd)
  • G Jimmy Howard, DET (2nd)
  • G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (2nd)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearance)

  • F Sebastian Aho, CAR (1st)
  • F Cam Atkinson, CBJ (2nd)
  • F Mathew Barzal, NYI (1st)
  • F Sidney Crosby, PIT (4th)
  • F Claude Giroux, PHI (6th)
  • F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (1st)
  • D John Carlson, WSH (1st)
  • D Seth Jones, CBJ (2nd)
  • D Kris Letang, PIT (5th)
  • G Braden Holtby, WSH (4th)
  • G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (5th)

Central Division (All-Star appearance)

  • F Patrick Kane, CHI (8th)
  • F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)
  • F Ryan O'Reilly, STL (2nd)
  • F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st)
  • F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st)
  • F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd)
  • F Gabriel Landeskog, COL (1st)
  • D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st)
  • D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd)
  • G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd)
  • G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearance)

  • F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (5th)
  • F Clayton Keller, ARI (1st)
  • F Connor McDavid, EDM (3rd)
  • F Joe Pavelski, SJS (3rd)
  • F Elias Pettersson, VAN (1st)
  • F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (1st)
  • D Brent Burns, SJS (6th)
  • D Drew Doughty, LAK (5th)
  • D Erik Karlsson, SJS (6th)
  • G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (4th)
  • G John Gibson, ANA (2nd)

