2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Follow trade updates here (deadline 3 p.m. Monday)

The NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and it's expected to be a busy one.

The 2019 NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, Feb. 25.

The final cutoff time for trades to be made is 3 p.m.

ClickOnDetroit will of course be tracking anything that the Detroit Red Wings do as well as the big trades throughout the league.

The Red Wings are rumored to be shopping around goalie Jimmy Howard and forward Gustav Nyquist. It's believed Detroit is asking for very high draft picks -- 1st-rounders -- for both.

Thomas Vanek also could be moved.

Everyone waiting on Mark Stone

Will the Ottawa Senators trade away Mark Stone? It's still on the table even though Ottawa already moved Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingle, both the Columbus Blue Jackets.

