SPOTLIGHT: Henry Ford’s Trinity O’Brien ‘aces’ her way to a Fan Choice Award

Favorite person to spend the day with: Her Best friends

Favorite School Lunch: Pizza

Favorite Musician: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Extracurricular Activities: HOSA, NHS, Volleyball, Power lifting, and Track

Trinity started playing volleyball in the fifth grade. Her passion for the game only grew from there.She has been a Varsity Captain for the past two seasons. She also has big plans to go into a profession in the medical field.

Trinity’s story isn’t a typical one. She was home-schooled until her sophomore year, when she transferred to Henry Ford II High School. She is the oldest of nine children. Trinity says that having five brothers and three sisters can be chaotic at times, but that has never deterred her from her goals.

Trinity attributes most of her success to her Aunt Shelia for being her role model. Her aunt has been there through all the ups and downs throughout Trinity's life. She says that her Aunt Shelia taught her what it means to be a loving, caring person, what it means to never give up, and to always think of the positives. She is one of Trinity's biggest fans and that means the world to her to have such an amazing cheerleader on her side to cheer her on in everything that she accomplishes.

