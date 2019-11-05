SPOTLIGHT: Henry Ford’s, Amber Hardy is a big ‘hitter’ in Fall Fan Choice Awards

School Year: Senior

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite Hangout Spots: The movies, football games, and staying in for game night with friends

Favorite Genre of Music: Country

Amber Hardy is a senior at Henry Ford II High School. She started her volleyball career in sixth grade, playing for Dynasty Volleyball Club. She has continued to play since and won Local 4’s Fall Fan Choice Award in Volleyball for " Favorite Hitter".

Amber Hardy Henry Ford II Volleyball

Amber also enjoys traveling. She has been to many places so far, including the Bahamas, California, Mexico, and Aruba. When Amber is not traveling, you can find her on the tennis court or at a National Honor Society Meeting.

