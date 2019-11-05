SPOTLIGHT: Henry Ford’s, Amber Hardy is a big ‘hitter’ in Fall Fan Choice Awards
Voted 4Frenzy’s 2019 Volleyball Best Hitter
School Year: Senior
Favorite Subject: Math
Favorite Hangout Spots: The movies, football games, and staying in for game night with friends
Favorite Genre of Music: Country
Amber Hardy is a senior at Henry Ford II High School. She started her volleyball career in sixth grade, playing for Dynasty Volleyball Club. She has continued to play since and won Local 4’s Fall Fan Choice Award in Volleyball for " Favorite Hitter".
Amber also enjoys traveling. She has been to many places so far, including the Bahamas, California, Mexico, and Aruba. When Amber is not traveling, you can find her on the tennis court or at a National Honor Society Meeting.
