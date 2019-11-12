Spotlight: Dakota High School’s own Makayla Happell is making waves as a fan favorite

DETROIT – Makayla Happell

Most Memorable Moment: Making the record board for 50 Free & 100 Butterfly

College Bound Goals: Triage Nurse

Biggest Advice: “Never give up no matter how hard something seems”

Pregame Music Choice: Eminem “Lose Yourself” & Katy Perry “Rise”

Favorite Thing to Do: Hang out with friends and watch Netflix

Makayla recalls the moment she knew she wanted to become a swimmer. “I started when I was 10… I was watching the 2012 Olympics and I watched Allison Schmitt win the 200-freestyle relay, and I was like oh my god I want to try this,” she said. A few of her other influences include Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. The superstar swimmer plans to study nursing in college. She will have to leave swimming on the ledge while she pursues her career and talks about how the schedules would pose a conflict.

2019 Fall Fan Choice Winner- Makayla

Makayla is not upset about moving on. She says that after seven years, she is ready for something new.

She explains how being a swimmer has impacted her life, ‘It’s kept me goal-oriented… taught me how to accept failure and how to learn from it to get better,” she said. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Makayla has a big heart and spirit. She has enjoyed being part of the Dakota Cougar Swim Team. She is grateful for the opportunities and people in her life.

2019 Fall Fan Choice Winner- Makayla

Final words from the Fan Favorite, “I want to thank my family for their support, Coach Dave for putting up with me all these years. And lastly, my teammates for being there when I needed them,” Makayla said.

​​​​​​​Congratulations on winning Local 4′s 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Award for “Favorite Freestyle Swimmer.”

We want to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie’s, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.