Nevada football vs. Fresno State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
Bulldogs battle Wolf Pack
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the Nevada Wolf Pack at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.
TV: ESPN2 at 10:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Bulldogs last 8 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
