DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Filip Zadina from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings announced the move Sunday morning after placing defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve. Green was held out of Saturday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils (the Red Wings lost, 5-1).

Zadina, the 6th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has 13 points (7G, 6A) in 19 games played for the Griffins this season. He played 9 games with the Red Wings last spring, but the organization decided to keep him in Grand Rapids to start this season. With injuries mounting for the Red Wings -- Anthony Mantha left Saturday’s game with a lower body injury -- Zadina gets a chance to play at the NHL level again.

The Red Wings have lost another five straight games and sit at the bottom of the league. They will host the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Sunday. Zadina should be in the lineup.