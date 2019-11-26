Ohio football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
Bobcats battle Zips
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio Bobcats are battling the Akron Zips at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.
TV: 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN+
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bobcats are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Zips are 0-7 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Zips are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Zips are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 Tuesday games.
- HOT: Under is 10-1 in Bobcats last 11 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 11-2 in Zips last 13 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Zips last 6 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Bobcats last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
