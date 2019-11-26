Captain of the boys cross country team

Started running in the 3rd grade

Won a total of 6 medals in his high school career

Favorite course: The Divine Child

Shrine Catholic High School – After being nominated earlier this month, Shrine Catholic High School’s very own Cross Country athlete, Ethan Warren has won the Fall Fan Choice Award for the category Favorite Senior in Boys Cross Country.

Warren is a very dedicated senior and is also the captain of his team. He says that he began his running career back in elementary school. “I started running track in third grade as an ‘unofficial’ member because my parents were coaches for the team,” he says. “As for cross country, I started running my freshman year of high school.”

Between his sophomore and junior year, the athlete has won four medals in track for placing in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races at regionals. As for cross country, Warren has won a medal for placing 20th in his school’s division at the Monroe Jefferson meet and another for placing 16th at the Gabriel Richard invitational.

In regard to his favorite course to run, Warren said his is the Divine Child course. “They have an amazing facility,” says Warren. “And my favorite cross country course is Metro Park for the regional meet because the course is almost entirely flat, it’s almost always cool, which I believe is great for running, and people are able to cheer you on from almost anywhere.”

Boys Cross Country team

The Cross Country star says that he believes that he was chosen as the favorite senior on his team because he always remains positive and keeps his team motivated. “I also believe I am a person who is easily approachable and able to help people in whatever way I can,” he responds regarding being everyone’s favorite senior.

As for his plans for after graduation, Warren says that he hasn’t decided where he wants to go to college yet. He explained that he is trying to decide between Michigan State University, College for Creative Studies, Columbus College of Art and Design, and Columbia College Chicago.

Congratulations Ethan on you Fall Fan Choice Award!

We’d like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support: DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie’s, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.