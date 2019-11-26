DEKALB, Ill. – The Western Michigan Broncos are battling the Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois.

TV: ESPNU at 7 p.m. Tuesday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Huskies are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Huskies are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 Tuesday games.
  • COLD: Huskies are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Huskies last 6 games overall.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Huskies last 6 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Huskies last 6 vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Huskies last 6 conference games.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Broncos last 6 Tuesday games.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Broncos last 6 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.