STERLING HEIGHTS – Favorite Place in Macomb: Partridge Creek, specifically H&M or Sephora

Favorite School Lunch: Bosco Sticks

Favorite Music: Any country artist

Fun Fact: She has a twin brother

Voted for by her peers, we have a winner for favorite sophomore in the volleyball category of the Fall 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! Olivia is on the Varsity Volleyball team at Henry Ford II High School. She started playing in seventh grade and has continued to develop her skills.

She says that lot of her success comes from her older sister being a good role model. Olivia says that her sister being a Collegiate D1 Athlete is inspiring, and she looks up to her for that achievement.

Her dedication and drive extends past just sports; Olivia also loves learning Spanish. It is her favorite class because she tends to pick it up easily. Due to her impressive comprehension skills for the Spanish language, Olivia is in Spanish Club.

She also is in Student Council and takes pride in representing her clubs at Henry Ford II. It’s no wonder that someone as committed and devoted as Olivia Boutorwick, won Favorite Sophomore for the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards. Congratulations, Olivia!

