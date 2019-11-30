EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State will go bowling after all.

Matt Coghlin kicked four field goals, including the game-winner with 2:14 remaining in the game, to lead Michigan State to a 19-16 win over Maryland in the regular-season finale at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State finished a disappointing regular season at 6-6, but did at least qualify for a bowl game.

The Spartans will find out exactly where they are headed when bowl selections are announced on Dec. 8.

MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke went 30-of-40 passing for 342 yards to lead the Spartans.