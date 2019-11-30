The misery for Michigan against Ohio State continues.

For the eighth straight year and 15th time in the last 16 years, Ohio State has beaten Michigan, this time 56-27 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-5 in his tenure against Ohio State.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 6-0 lead by scoring on the first possession of the game, but Ohio State’s offense dominated after that.

Ohio State held a 28-13 lead at halftime and held a 42-16 lead in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes amassed 577 yards of total offense as Michigan’s defense once again had no answers.

The Wolverines gave up 62 points in a loss last year in Columbus.

Down 42-16, Michigan did mount a rally, cutting Ohio State’s lead to 42-27 early in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines then got a stop on defense and the ball back hoping to continue the comeback.

But facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 29, U-M decide to go for a first down and it backfired when running back Hassan Haskins was stopped for a loss on a running play out of wildcat formation.

Four plays later, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hit wideout Austin Mack for a 16-yard touchdown pass that gave the Buckeyes a 49-27 lead with 10:11 left to all but halt U-M’s comeback.

Michigan finished its season 9-3 and will now await it’s bowl destination.