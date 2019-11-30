O-HI-0-5: Michigan routed again by Ohio State, loses 8th straight in rivalry
Jim Harbaugh now 0-5 against Ohio State as U-M head coach
The misery for Michigan against Ohio State continues.
For the eighth straight year and 15th time in the last 16 years, Ohio State has beaten Michigan, this time 56-27 at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-5 in his tenure against Ohio State.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 6-0 lead by scoring on the first possession of the game, but Ohio State’s offense dominated after that.
Ohio State held a 28-13 lead at halftime and held a 42-16 lead in the third quarter.
The Buckeyes amassed 577 yards of total offense as Michigan’s defense once again had no answers.
The Wolverines gave up 62 points in a loss last year in Columbus.
Down 42-16, Michigan did mount a rally, cutting Ohio State’s lead to 42-27 early in the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines then got a stop on defense and the ball back hoping to continue the comeback.
But facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 29, U-M decide to go for a first down and it backfired when running back Hassan Haskins was stopped for a loss on a running play out of wildcat formation.
Four plays later, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hit wideout Austin Mack for a 16-yard touchdown pass that gave the Buckeyes a 49-27 lead with 10:11 left to all but halt U-M’s comeback.
Michigan finished its season 9-3 and will now await it’s bowl destination.
