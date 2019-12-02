Senior

Shrine Catholic High School – For the 2019 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards, Shrine Catholic High School’s very own Caroline Colby wins Comeback Runner of the Year Award for our Cross Country category.

The runner suffered from an injury, but that did not stop her from getting back out there on the track. The soccer player and runner says that around last August at cross country camp, she noticed her right knee was painfully swollen.

“I love cross country and I did not want to stop running, so I just iced it and thought it was a bruise,' says Colby. “Turns out, I had an inflamed knee cap, which means there was fluid in my knee that was pushing against my knee cap, causing it to swell."

Soon after her diagnosis, Colby went to physical therapy, as suggested by her orthopedic doctor. There, she learned that she could not run for a couple weeks and had to go to physical therapy weekly.

“I ended up being 2-3 weeks behind on my running,” she says. “Once I was able to come back again, I pushed myself so I would be able to get back to where I was before.”

Caroline (middle) running a course.

Colby says that she began running cross country junior year, so this year marks her second year participating in cross country. Within those two years of running, the student athlete won the All-Academic Award and Most Improved for the 2018 cross country season.

“My goals for the rest of the season is to win the Catholic League Championship with my team as well as Regionals,” says Colby. “My biggest goal is to qualify for States because my team went last year and it was an amazing experience. Going to States is a huge accomplishment and being able to run in that meet will make my senior year the best.”

Congratulations Caroline on your 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Award and for being the comeback runner of the year!

