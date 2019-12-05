NFL Mock Draft 2020: Early look at potential Detroit Lions targets

DETROIT – The NFL Draft is several months away -- but that’s no reason to not talk about who the Lions could pick in the first round.

Since the Lions are already eliminated from playoff contention -- and are essentially locked in to a top-10 pick (although they could mess this up, too), let’s take a look at who the team could potentially target in the first round.

And let’s be clear: A lot could change between now and the draft, including the end of the Patricia-Quinn era. Currently, the Lions have the No. 6 overall pick. They need a lot of help.

Here’s a look at some of the picks from around the mock draft world.

NFL Mock Draft 2020 - Lions predictions:

Bleacher Report: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn: “If Patricia is back, expect this to be a classic New England-style selection to bolster the lines. Auburn’s Derrick Brown is a legit top-10 player in this class with excellent power, quickness and awareness at defensive tackle. The Tigers move him all around the defensive line, and he’s been a nonstop playmaker for four seasons there.”

CBS Sports: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: “Jeudy falls to No. 6 because the teams above have more immediate needs, but Matthew Stafford isn’t complaining. Yes, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are Detroit’s top targets but both have contracts that expire after the 2020 season, and Jeudy is the most dynamic route runner in college football.”

USA Today: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: “In today’s NFL, you can never have too many quality corners. The Falcons may have more pressing needs elsewhere, but with this pick, they land one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country. Okudah is keeping up the trend of sending blue-chip defensive backs from Columbus to the pros.”

Walter Football: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: “Darius Slay is a terrific cornerback, but the rest of Detroit’s secondary has been horrible this season. They’ve needed an upgrade across from Slay for quite a while.”

Yahoo Sports: Iowa, EDGE, A.J. Epenesa: “This might feel a skosh early to some, but Epenesa has been on fire of late and is starting to resemble the game-wrecking defender many thought he would be at the start of the season. And besides, doesn’t he look like a Lions defender? That is, of course, if GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are afforded a third year together in Detroit. A top wide receiver also could be an option here.”