Here are the Michigan football commits who have confirmed plans to sign during early signing period

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The early signing period for college football recruits is just a day away, and many members of Michigan’s highly ranked class have confirmed their plans to officially become Wolverines this week.

As of Tuesday morning, 12 of the team’s 24 commits -- excluding quarterback J.D. Johnson, who was forced to medically retire -- have indicated on Twitter that they will put pen to paper during the early signing period.

Here’s a look at the players who have made announcements.

WR A.J. Henning

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 92 player, No. 17 wide receiver, No. 1 player in Illinois

The top-ranked player in the class announced Tuesday morning that he’ll sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday.

A.J. Henning, the top player from the state of Illinois, is the team’s only top 100 prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Henning chose Michigan over a host of other elite programs, such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Penn State.

Dreams turn to reality tomorrow. I will be signing my NLI tomorrow at 7:30!〽️ #GoBlue — AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) December 17, 2019

DE Braiden McGregor

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 108 player, No. 4 strong-side defensive end, No. 2 player in Michigan

A season-ending injury dropped Braiden McGregor out of the top 100 players in the 2020 class, but when healthy, he was listed as the No. 1 player in the state and No. 28 in the nation.

He plans to sign his national letter of intent Wednesday at Port Huron Northern High School.

McGregor also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Penn State and a host of others.

I will be signing my NLI this Wednesday at Port Huron Northern High School, in the gym. Everyone is more than welcome will start at 10:45. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FxekKIwc0S — Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) December 16, 2019

RB Blake Corum

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 119 player, No. 13 running back, No. 6 player in Maryland

Michigan’s emphasis on recruiting speed continued with Blake Corum, who will join Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins and Chris Evans in a loaded running back room.

Corum was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland and plans to sign his letter of intent Wednesday morning.

Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and dozens of other schools offered scholarships to Corum.

I will be signing my National Letter Of Intent tomorrow at Frances Academy at 11am!! All are welcome! GOBLUE〽️ pic.twitter.com/asVrUUps3i — #2⃣4⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 17, 2019

S Jordan Morant

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 163 player, No. 14 safety, No. 5 player in New Jersey

Michigan landed a pair of high-end safeties from the state of New Jersey, highlighted by Jordan Morant.

Though he took official visits to Texas A&M in September and USC in November, Morant stuck with his commitment to Michigan and announced his plan to sign Wednesday morning.

He chose Michigan over Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and others.

Will be signing my NLI on Wednesday at Bergen Catholic High School. At 8am, all are welcome. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/N6a8W6oWOy — Jordan Morant ❄️ (@jordanmorantt) December 17, 2019

S RJ Moten

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 205 player, No. 18 safety, No. 6 player in New Jersey

Morant’s future partner in the secondary is R.J. Moten, who comes in just below in terms of recruiting ranking.

Moten has good size and speed for a safety and is ranked in the top 100 players on 247 Sports’ rankings. He’s also a star center fielder for his high school baseball team.

He will sign his national letter of intent Wednesday.

Michigan landed Moten over the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State and others.

Signing my National Letter of Intent to the University of Michigan this wednesday in the library after school! All are welcome!〽️♥️ #goblue pic.twitter.com/UrLjctg42O — rj moten (@rjmoten_) December 17, 2019

CB Andre Seldon

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 233 player, No. 16 cornerback, No. 5 player in Michigan

Belleville star Andre Seldon will have to overcome his size in the Big Ten, as he’s listed at just 5-foot-8, 154 pounds as a high school senior.

Seldon makes up for his size with speed and good ball skills, and Michigan certainly needs more of that in the secondary. He seems like a good bet to settle in as a nickel corner down the line.

Seldon is signing Wednesday at Belleville High School.

He chose the Wolverines over offers from Iowa State, Maryland and others.

Signing Day December 18th at Belleville High after school〽️ pic.twitter.com/SdOim3HWYO — Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) December 6, 2019

S Makari Paige

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 242 player, No. 25 safety, No. 6 player in Michigan

The Wolverines are going to have plenty of versatility in their future secondary, aided by three of the top 25 safety prospects in the 2020 class.

Makari Paige committed to Michigan despite two highly ranked safeties already being members of the class. His elite size and good speed at the position gives him no reason to worry about competing for playing time.

Paige didn’t personally tweet that he would be signing early, but West Bloomfield High School listed him as part of its Wednesday signing day event.

He committed to Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and many others.

West Bloomfield - Team Home West Bloomfield Lakers Sports https://t.co/i5JqQzOjZJ — Eric Pierce (@therealepap) December 12, 2019

OL Zak Zinter

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 273 player, No. 25 offensive guard, No. 3 player in Massachusetts

Michigan signed a loaded six-man offensive line class in 2019 and continued to recruit effectively along the line this cycle. Zak Zinter is the top-ranked lineman of the group, coming is as a top 300 player.

He announced he will sign his national letter of intent Thursday afternoon.

Zinter chose Michigan over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida and others.

I will be signing my NLI with the University of Michigan on Thursday at 1 pm in the BB&N Athletic Center! All are welcome and appreciated to come! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZhgJT3E7rX — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) December 17, 2019

OL Reece Atteberry

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 435 player, No. 8 center, No. 6 player in Colorado

Another interior offensive lineman, Reece Atteberry, noted a few weeks ago that he plans to sign this week.

Atteberry is a three-star recruit, but he’s one of the 10 best center prospects in the nation. Harbaugh has done very well in the state of Colorado, landing players such as Carlo Kemp and Dylan McCaffrey.

Atteberry chose Michigan over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and others.

LB Cornell Wheeler

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 457 player, No. 18 inside linebacker, No. 13 player in Michigan

Paige’s teammate and fellow defensive star at West Bloomfield High School, Cornell Wheeler, was also listed as part of the school’s signing day festivities.

Wheeler isn’t as highly ranked coming out of high school, but he was just as productive during his career.

He chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, Nebraska, Minnesota and others.

DE Aaron Lewis

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 458 player, No. 20 strong-side defensive end, No. 14 player in New Jersey

Michigan flipped Aaron Lewis from West Virginia over the summer. He has perfect size for a pass rusher and is ranked much higher on 247 Sports than in the Composite Rankings.

He tweeted Dec. 11 that he would be enrolling early, which means he will sign this week.

Lewis chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and several other scholarship offers.

ATH Eamonn Dennis

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 509 player, No. 24 athlete, No. 5 player in Massachusetts

Eamonn Dennis is another player with speed from Massachusetts who was recruited hard by Harbaugh’s staff. Like true freshman Mike Sainristil, he could fit multiple positions once he gets on campus because of his raw abilities.

He will sign his letter of intent Wednesday.

Dennis chose Michigan over scholarship offers from Iowa, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

Come out and watch me sign my letter of intent on signing day on December 18 Dreams to Reality! It will take place at Saint John’s High school around 2:30..... #GoBlue〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Wy0iDQBHOr — Eamonn Dennis (@E_Dennis5) December 12, 2019

RB Gaige Garcia

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 2,172 player, No. 139 running back, No. 33 player in Pennsylvania

Gaige Garcia is Michigan’s home run target in 2020, a la Ronnie Bell in 2018. The unheralded running back recruit also plans to wrestle at Michigan.

He was listed on his high school’s signing day flier and will make his commitment official Wednesday evening.

Garcia racked up 27 scholarship offers from Navy, Army, Air Force and a host of FCS schools.