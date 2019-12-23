Here’s who the Detroit Lions will face in 2020

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions now officially know who they will be facing in the 2020 season.

The Lions play the four teams in the NFC South and AFC South in next year’s annual rotation of division matchups. They’ll also play the teams that finished last in the NFC West (Arizona) and NFC East (Washington).

Along with their usual home and away games against NFC North opponents – Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota – the Lions will also travel to Atlanta, Carolina, Tennessee, Jacksonville and Arizona.

The Lions will host New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston, Indianapolis and Washington.

Times and dates for these games will be announced in the summer.