‘Chasing the Champions Tour’ Update: Swing Speed!

Heavy duty core workout!

One of the most important things you can have in your golf swing is mobility and speed! You need room in your golf swing in order to produce good timing. You need speed to produce distance. As we get older, both of these issues get tougher and tougher to maintain.

This week at 2SP Sports Performance, my trainer Dennis Olszewski and I worked on this very thing for my golf swing. I’m working on more rotation and speed (check out my video below). I’m lucky because I have the equipment to attack these issues and a trainer encouraging me along the way. Hopefully you can take a a few minutes a couple times a week to work on your core and you will see tons of improvement! It doesn’t have to be fancy or complicated. Start simply with no weight or cables and see how you feel. It will help you build confidence in yourself and who knows you may just get a little better at golf!

Another thing we work on a ton is core. When we started this journey a few short months ago, I could barely hold a plank for 10 seconds with no weight and now I can hold a plank for over a minute with 50 pounds on my back. Proof positive that if you just keep trying you don’t realize what you can achieve! Dennis always tells me that just showing up at the gym means you already won!

Keep up the good work everybody!

Bob Krause