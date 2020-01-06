Report: Pistons star Blake Griffin to visit specialist, consider season-ending knee surgery

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week in Los Angeles because of his ongoing knee injury, according to Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo reports season-ending knee surgery is being considered, with the visit expected to take place at some point this week.

Griffin has played in only 18 games this season for the Pistons. He had surgery on the same knee during this past off-season.

Griffin, 30, has averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this season. The Pistons are 13-24 -- three games behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit made the playoffs last year as the No. 8 seed, only to be swept by the Bucks in the first round.

The news comes amid rumors of a possible trade for Andre Drummond, who can become a free agent this summer. Atlanta, Dallas, Toronto and Boston are reportedly interested.