Pistons star Blake Griffin undergoes knee surgery; No timetable for return

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin underwent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Tuesday, according to the team.

The Pistons called the operation “successful,” but offered no timetable for his return to the court, noting “Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period.”

Yahoo Sports reported on Monday that Griffin would be visiting a specialist this week in Los Angeles because of the ongoing knee injury.

Griffin has played in only 18 games this season for the Pistons. He had surgery on the same knee during this past off-season.

Griffin, 30, has averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this season. The Pistons are 13-24 -- three games behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit made the playoffs last year as the No. 8 seed, only to be swept by the Bucks in the first round.

The news comes amid rumors of a possible trade for Andre Drummond, who can become a free agent this summer. Atlanta, Dallas, Toronto and Boston are reportedly interested.