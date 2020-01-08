Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya throws down possible dunk of the year

Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya may have an argument for dunk of the year after an epic throw down against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Early in the first quarter, Doumbouya drove to the basket and posterized Cavs forward Tristian Thompson -- and then proceeded to stare him down.

Doumbouya, 19, made his fourth career start. He was the Pistons first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.