Detroit Tigers trade for powerful catching prospect who went to high school in Dearborn

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers acquired a powerful catching prospect who went to high school in Dearborn in a trade with the Cleveland Indians.

Detroit purchased Eric Haase, 27, from the Indians last week, adding another option to a thin catching room.

To create room for Haase on the 40-man roster, RHP Dario Agrazal has been designated for assignment. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) January 8, 2020

Haase went to Divine Child High School in Dearborn and was drafted by the Indians in the seventh round of the 2011 draft.

Since being drafted, Haase has appeared in just 19 games at the MLB level, picking up three hits in 32 at-bats, including one home run.

While he’s yet to have any success at the MLB level, Haase is a proven hitter in the minor leagues. In 704 career games, he owns a .794 OPS with 130 home runs, 147 doubles and 28 triples.

Strikeouts have been the problem for Haase in his professional career. He’s whiffed 846 times in those 704 minor league games, resulting in consistently low batting averages and on-base percentages.

This trade is a great opportunity for Haase, who was blocked by Roberto Perez and 2018 first-round pick Bo Naylor in Cleveland. He joins a Tigers organization that was heading into 2020 with Austin Romine as its starter and Jake Rogers and Grayson Greiner as its secondary options.

Obviously, there’s much more opportunity for a catching prospect in his late 20s in Detroit. This could be Haase’s best chance to earn a spot on an MLB roster.