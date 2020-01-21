Michigan basketball commit outplays top recruit: ‘That’s you guys’ No. 1 prospect. I feel like I’m better’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball commit Hunter Dickinson outplayed the No. 1 prospect in the nation Monday during a nationally televised high school game, and afterward he made it clear he wasn’t surprised to come out on top.

Dickinson was asked if going up against No. 1 recruit Evan Mobley was an opportunity to prove himself.

“I mean, that’s you guys’ No. 1 prospect,” Dickinson said. “I just went in there. I feel like I’m better, so I went in there and attacked it, and I just played my game. My teammates really found me. They found me in great spots, and I just tried to capitalize on it.”

Hunter Dickinson named Game MVP: pic.twitter.com/HDce8ExVOo — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 20, 2020

DeMatha Catholic knocked off Rancho Christian, 69-61, behind Dickinson’s 28 points, six rebounds and three blocks. The 7-foot-2 center scored from inside and out and took home MVP honors for the game.

FEED HUNTER ‼️

DeMatha's big man with 13 straight points to start the second quarter on this final day of @HoophallClassic @H_Dickinson24 #HHClassic#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nBPocBuwZD — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 20, 2020

Dickinson, a four-star recruit, is the No. 34 player in the 2020 recruiting class, the No. 6 center and the No. 2 player from Maryland. He chose Michigan over 22 other scholarship offers, including from Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State and Virginia.

Mobley, a Southern Cal commit, is the consensus No. 1 player in the nation and the highest-ranked player in 247 Sports Composite history, with a perfect 1.000 rating. He had a solid game, as well, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Dickinson, five-star Isaiah Todd, four-stars Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams, and three-star Jace Howard make up the No. 4 recruiting class in nation. Jackson has already signed his letter of intent while the other four are verbally committed.

Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard, committed to the Wolverines on Monday night.