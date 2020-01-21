NBA Trade Rumors: Contenders targeting Pistons guard Derrick Rose

DETROIT – Multiple contenders are interested in trading for re-surging Detroit Pistons star Derrick Rose, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers are among the contenders who have expressed interest in trading for Rose, who is in his first year of a two-year deal in Detroit.

Rose, 31, is averaging 18 points and six assists with the Pistons this year. He’s one of the leading All Star Game vote-getters for guards in the East.

Rose is happy with the Pistons and isn’t looking to be traded, sources said, but the decision is beyond his control, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Pistons are three games behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but are generally considered to be sellers ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Earlier this month, ESPN reported the Pistons were escalating trade talks for Andre Drummond, who will likely opt for free agency this off-season.

It appears everyone (besides Sekou, of course) is on the block for the Pistons.