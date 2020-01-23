Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching 13-year-old boy

Philadelphia police are investigating whether the Flyers mascot, Gritty, assaulted a 13-year-old boy.

Chris Greenwell claims that Gritty punched his son in the back “as hard as he could” during an exclusive event for season ticket holders in November. He went to the police after he was unable to come to an agreement about the incident with the Flyers owner Comcast Spectacor.

"I asked for an apology. I asked for an investigation of why this happened, what was behind it. Maybe Gritty was having a bad day? I don't know," said Greenwell.

The Flyers organization issued a statement saying they “conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim."