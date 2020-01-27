Former Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos signs with Cincinnati Reds

DETROIT – Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos has signed with the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman, of MLB Network, reports the deal is for four years and around $16 million per year, with an opt out after the first season.

Castellanos played 5 1/2 seasons with the Tigers before being shipped to the Chicago Cubs at least year’s trade deadline.

In 837 games with the Tigers, Castellanos slashed .274/.324/.459 with a .783 OPS, 104 home runs and 208 doubles.

After being traded to the Cubs last season, Castellanos hit 16 home runs and 21 doubles in just 51 days, posting a 1.002 OPS.

Nicholas Castellanos #6 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (2019 Getty Images)

Detroit selected Castellanos with the No. 44 overall pick in the first round of the 2010 draft. He debuted in 2013, hitting five singles in 18 at-bats.

From 2014 to 2019, he played at least 148 games every year except 2016, when he was limited to 110 games due to injury.

Castellanos was a part of Detroit’s last playoff appearance, a 2014 three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series. He went 1-for-10 in that series with a home run, two walks and a strikeout.

Castellanos will turn 28 during spring training, so the Reds are getting a proven bat in his prime to add to the middle of the lineup. Cincinnati has already signed slugging second baseman Mike Moustakas this off-season.

With former Tigers infielder Eugenio Suarez -- who smacked 44 home runs last season -- and up-and-comer Aristides Aquino already in house, as well as bounce back candidate Joey Votto, the Reds’ lineup will be formidable in 2020.

The Reds also signed former Houston Astros pitcher Wade Miley to join Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray in an already strong rotation.