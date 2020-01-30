Detroit Tigers re-sign veteran shortstop Jordy Mercer to minor-league contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have signed free agent shortstop Jordy Mercer to a minor-league contract.

Mercer, 33, was signed by the Tigers last off-season to be the everyday shortstop alongside his former Pittsburgh Pirates teammate Josh Harrison. Both battled injuries throughout the season, but when he was in the lineup, Mercer was solid for Detroit.

In 74 games, Mercer racked up 16 doubles and nine home runs, posting a .270/.310/.438 slash line. He has 166 doubles, 15 triples and 64 home runs in his eight-year career.

Mercer will also receive an invite to MLB spring training, where he will join the battle for the starting job at shortstop. Utility man Niko Goodrum and prospect Willi Castro figure to be in the mix, as well.

With C.J. Cron at first, Jonathan Schoop at second and a combination of Jeimer Candelario and Dawel Lugo at third, the losers of the shortstop battle might be out of luck.