30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Sports

Ex-Detroit Tigers fan favorite Curtis Granderson announces retirement

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Tigers, MLB, Baseball, Detroit, Curtis Granderson, Comerica Park, Detroit Tigers, Major League Baseball
DETROIT - MAY 31: Curtis Granderson and Chris Spurling of the Detroit Tigers watch as storm clouds roll in on Detroit's Comerica Park before the game on May 31, 2006 as the New York Yankees defeat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
DETROIT - MAY 31: Curtis Granderson and Chris Spurling of the Detroit Tigers watch as storm clouds roll in on Detroit's Comerica Park before the game on May 31, 2006 as the New York Yankees defeat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (2006 Mark Cunningham)

DETROIT – Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 16 years.

Granderson was a fan favorite of Detroit Tigers fans during his six years with the team. He was drafted by the Tigers in 2002.

Granderson played in Detroit from 2004 to 2009, before being traded to the Yankees in a massive three-team deal that brought Phil Coke, Max Scherzer and Autin Jackson to Detroit. He then spent seven years in New York with both the Yankees and the Mets, followed by stints with several other teams.

Granderson finishes his career with a .249 batting average, 344 home runs, and 937 RBI.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: