Ex-Detroit Tigers fan favorite Curtis Granderson announces retirement

DETROIT – Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 16 years.

Granderson was a fan favorite of Detroit Tigers fans during his six years with the team. He was drafted by the Tigers in 2002.

Granderson played in Detroit from 2004 to 2009, before being traded to the Yankees in a massive three-team deal that brought Phil Coke, Max Scherzer and Autin Jackson to Detroit. He then spent seven years in New York with both the Yankees and the Mets, followed by stints with several other teams.

Granderson finishes his career with a .249 batting average, 344 home runs, and 937 RBI.