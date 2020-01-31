30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Sports

Getting ready for Super Bowl LIV commercials: Here’s what to watch for

Rainn Wilson makes his Little Caesars debut

Jason Carr, Digital Anchor, Live in the D Host

Tags: Super Bowl LIV, The Carr Port, Detroit, Local, News, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City CHiefs, Sports, Super Bowl, Local 4 News Today

The Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, Feb. 2, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing against San Francisco 49ers.

Per usual, the game isn’t the only thing to watch for. This year’s commercials feature various celebrities from “Real Housewives” to “The Office” actors.

Watch the video above for a quick primer on what to expect in the Super Bowl commercials department.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: