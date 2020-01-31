Getting ready for Super Bowl LIV commercials: Here’s what to watch for
Rainn Wilson makes his Little Caesars debut
The Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, Feb. 2, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing against San Francisco 49ers.
Per usual, the game isn’t the only thing to watch for. This year’s commercials feature various celebrities from “Real Housewives” to “The Office” actors.
Watch the video above for a quick primer on what to expect in the Super Bowl commercials department.
