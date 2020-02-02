Da Silva 27 points, 15 rebounds, Stanford tops No. 11 Oregon

Stanford forward Oscar da Silva (13) celebrates with teammates after a 70-60 victory against Oregon in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

STANFORD, Calif. – Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon 70-60 on Saturday.

Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and the Cardinal used a 15-1 burst to take a 59-50 lead.

Terry finished with 12 points as Stanford ended a three-game skid.

Will Richardson scored 17 points for the Ducks (18-5, 7-3), who fell out of first place and had their four-game winning streak snapped. Payton Pritchard added 16 points and Chris Duarte had 14.

Pritchard recorded his 200th career steal, second all-time in school history.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Junior transfer Chris Duarte continues to make a big difference for the Ducks with his ability to create and convert scoring opportunities. He’s reached double figures in scoring in 16 of the past 18 games. He’s also 13 of 13 from the foul line in his past three games. … Pritchard started his 132nd straight contest, matching a school record, the longest active streaks in the nation.

Stanford: During a five-minute stretch of the second half, Lukas Kisunas energized the team with his defensive play, a slam dunk and a pair of offensive rebounds. … Da Silva scored 20 or more in his sixth game of the season and the 10th time in his career. He also recorded his sixth career double-double.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

Stanford: Plays at Utah on Thursday.