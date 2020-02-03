Detroit Lions open with second-worst odds to win Super Bowl LV

DETROIT – So you’re saying there’s a chance?!

Fresh off the Super Bowl, we’re already looking ahead to the 2020 season and the next Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs, now the defending champions, open as the favorite to win Super Bowl LV, which will be in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

Your Detroit Lions, who finished with a whopping three wins in 2019, open with the second-worst odds to win the Super Bowl at 100-1, tied with the Dolphins and Giants. Only the Panthers, Bengals and Redskins are below them.

The Ravens, 49ers, Saints, Patriots, Steelers, Packers and Cowboys round out the top tier of Super Bowl favorites.