LIVE UPDATES: Detroit Pistons trade rumors ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are one of the busiest teams in the NBA ahead of the league’s trade deadline on Thursday.

The Pistons, who have been plagued by injuries all season, are on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, and are, by all appearances, looking to sell at the deadline.

The Pistons are reportedly looking to acquire first round picks and prospects in any deal, as they attempt to continue adding and developing young talent.

Th Pistons have reportedly made the entire roster available for deals ahead of the deadline.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

Here’s a roundup of Pistons trade rumors around the NBA:

Luke Kennard

ESPN’s Woj reported Monday that the Pistons and Phoenix Suns are discussing a trade involving Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard.

“Detroit and Phoenix are discussing a deal centered on guard Luke Kennard, league sources tell ESPN. Suns’ first-round pick is in play," Woj tweeted.

Adding: “Possible package gaining traction for Kennard, per sources: Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and a first-round pick. Suns imagine Kennard as a 30 minute-plus per game floor spacer to complement Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre, Jr., and Ricky Rubio.”

“Talks have gained traction, but there is no agreement in place,” Woj said.

But on Wednesday, Woj reported the two teams were stuck on protection for a Suns first round pick.

Detroit's discussions with Phoenix on a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, league sources tell ESPN. Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Kennard has missed the last 22 games with bilateral knee tendinitis, but was shooting 40 percent from the three point line before the injury.

Andre Drummond

Trade rumors surround Pistons big man Andre Drummond have cooled a bit since January, but according to ESPN, the Pistons haven’t given up hope on moving Drummond before the deadline.

Drummond is expected to opt out and become a free agent at the end of this season.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe said: “The Pistons haven’t given up hope of moving Andre Drummond, but if they manage it -- far from a sure thing -- they will probably not get the return they envisioned, sources say. Drummond’s $28.7 million player option for next season has cooled the market, but talks aren’t completely dormant, sources say.”

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reports it’s becoming likely Drummond remains with Detroit through the deadline.

Yahoo Sources: With just under five hours left, there’s an increased likelihood Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons past the trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

As @ChrisBHaynes reported, Andre Drummond is likely to remain a Piston, and it's looking similar for Derrick Rose and maybe Markieff Morris too. Detroit has set an asking price and isn't really moving off it. A lot can change in a few hours, but right now Pistons holding pat. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2020

Derrick Rose

Like the Drummond rumors, the Rose rumors have also cooled a bit.

Rose is having a resurgence with the Pistons this year -- and other teams have noticed. Rose could be a great addition to a contender looking to add point guard depth.

The Pistons would likely be seeking a first-round pick in return for Rose, who has another year on his deal.

Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill reports Rose is likely to remain in Detroit.

Others:

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported teams have inquired about two other Pistons assets - Christian Wood and Svi Mykhailiuk.

“I’d be surprised if they dealt Mykhailiuk for future assets. Detroit is thin in young perimeter talent, and Mykhailiuk -- shooting 43% from deep this season on heavy volume -- has been a pleasant surprise. Detroit holds a small team option on him for next season. The Pistons should keep him,” Lowe writes.

Lowe also said the Pistons could try to trade Markieff Morris for a draft pick.

Follow the latest NBA, Pistons trade rumors and news below: