Mulkey fastest to 600 as No. 2 Baylor women top Texas Tech

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey gestures to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Baylor's Kim Mulkey became the fastest Division I men's or women's coach to 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to lift the No. 2 Lady Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears (24-1, 13-0 Big 12) broke open a tie game by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter. They extended a pair of Big 12 records with their 54th consecutive league win and 43rd straight road victory in conference play.

Mulkey earned her 600th victory in her 700th game, four games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men. Mulkey, in her 20th season, won her third national championship last season. Rupp won four titles and 876 games from 1930-72.

UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma has won 11 national championships and 1,083 games in his 35 years with the Huskies. His 600th win came in his 716th game in 2006.

Mulkey last week became a finalist in the coach category for the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame for the second time in three years. There are eight finalists for the 2020 class, which will be announced April 4.

Te'a Cooper hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, putting Baylor ahead for good at 55-52. Landrum followed with a pair of baskets as the Lady Bears outscored Texas Tech 25-10 in the fourth for their 17th straight win.

Brittany Brewer had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Raiders (15-9, 4-9), who have the closest margin of defeat against the Lady Bears in Big 12 play, an 87-79 loss in Waco in January.

Lauren Cox and Nalyssa Smith scored 13 points apiece, Queen Egbo added 12 and Cooper had 11 points and seven assists as Baylor beat Texas Tech for the 22nd consecutive time.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders would seem worthy of an NCAA Tournament berth based on giving the Lady Bears two of their toughest tests. But Texas Tech hasn't translated it to most of the rest of the Big 12 schedule. With just four league wins, the Lady Raiders might have to win all five remaining regular-season games for a shot at the NCAAs.

Baylor: The Lady Bears were methodical in taking control in the fourth quarter after trailing by three in the third. After the quick 7-0 run to start the fourth, the lead was never less than five. With the long winning streak against Tech, Baylor has evened the series between the schools at 47-all.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: At Iowa State on Sunday.

Baylor: Oklahoma at home on Saturday.

