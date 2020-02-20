Detroit Pistons reportedly sign former Michigan star Derrick Walton Jr. to 10-day contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are reportedly signing former University of Michigan point guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract.

The Pistons plan to sign guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2020

Walton, 24, was waived by the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 6, the same day he was traded with cash for a 2022 second-round pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. Before signing with the Clippers in July, Walton previously had short stints with the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls as an undrafted free agent.

The Detroit native appeared in 23 games for the Clippers this season, scoring 2.2 points in 9.7 minutes, on average. He is shooting 47.2% from the floor, 42.9% from beyond the arc and 77.8% from the free throw line.

His only other NBA action came during the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 1.8 points per game in 16 appearances.

Walton, a 6-foot, 189-pound graduate of Chandler Park Academy in Harper Woods, spent four years at Michigan from 2013-2017. He averaged 15.5 points per game as a senior and led Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament title.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Walton won 93 games at Michigan and helped lead the Wolverines to the Sweet 16 in 2017. He was a freshman on the 2014 Elite Eight team and won a total of six NCAA Tournament games during his college career.

In 127 career games at Michigan, Walton averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot just over 40% from the field and from 3-point range while making 83.7% of his free throw attempts.

He was one of the best rebounding guards of the John Beilein era and hit a variety of clutch shots during the team’s Big Ten and NCAA tournament runs.

Walton was back at the Crisler Center on Sunday to see Michigan blow out Indiana.