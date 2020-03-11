2020 NCAA Tournament will be closed to the general public due to coronavirus concerns
The NCAA Tournament will go on this year -- just without fans.
Coronavirus concerns have led the NCAA to limit attendance at upcoming events, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, to essential staff and limited family only.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
