2020 NCAA Tournament will be closed to the general public due to coronavirus concerns

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

The NCAA Tournament will go on this year -- just without fans.

Coronavirus concerns have led the NCAA to limit attendance at upcoming events, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, to essential staff and limited family only.

